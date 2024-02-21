Police in Lilongwe have recovered multimillion kwacha radio equipment belonging to Radio Maria which was stolen within the city on 20 February, 2024 and the law enforcers have also arrested a suspect.

The recovered items are 5 new boxes containing studio equipment and one transmitter which are believed to be among the goods stolen at Area 43.

Sergeant Cassim Manda, Lingadzi Police Station Publicist, said law enforcers have also arrested one suspect in connection to the crime.

The suspect has been identified as Chiyipila Nsato, 50, who hails from Kamakoko village in the area of Traditional Authority Kwataine in Ntcheu district.

So far, the total amount of stolen items are yet to be established as Lingadzi Police Station is still waiting to be furnished with information by Radio Maria officials.

Furthermore, the Radio Maria officials are also expected to identify the recovered equipment as Police have intensified investigations.