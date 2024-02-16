Police at Lumbadzi in Lilongwe have rescued two elderly people (in the ages between 71 – 85) from angry villagers, accusing them of practicing witchcraft.

Confirming the incident in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) Lumbadzi Police Station Public Relations Officer Sergeant Felix Kwinyani said the incident took place on Thursday, in the afternoon at Katola village in the area of Traditional Authority Chimutu in Lilongwe.

Kwinyani said the Police rushed to the scene and managed to rescue the two from the jaws of angry villagers who wanted to kill the two on accusations that they bewitched a child of certain family in the same village.

Currently, no one has been arrested in connection to the incident, but police have established investigations to bring the perpetrators to book.

Meanwhile, Police in Lumbadzi is warning members of the general public, Chiefs in particular, that it is an offence punishable by the laws of this country to accuse a person including elderly people of practicing witchcraft.

Reported by Andrew Mkonda