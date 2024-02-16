The Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCPJ) in Zomba Diocese says it would like to woo many women to contest in the 2025 general elections.

The commission also wants to see many women parliamentarians in the August House after the 2025 parliamentary elections.

Assistant Project Officer for CCJP, Rhoda Ng’ambi said this at Zomba District Council during District Executive Committee meeting where the commission introduced a project that focuses on Enhancing Participation of Women and the General Public in the 2025 Malawi General Elections.

The project is meant to raise awareness on women and the general public’s participation in politics, according to CCJP.

Ng’ambi also said the project wants to promote women empowerment so that women should take up decision making positions in politics.

The project further seeks to clear misconceptions and stigma that contribute to discrimination against women’s participation in politics.

Through the project, CCJP will support women aspirants in the 2025 general election with campaign materials as well as necessary electoral information and provide safety and security to protect them from political violence.

She said this will be done in collaboration with the police, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) traditional leaders plus faith leaders.

“We appeal to men to create conducive environment for women participation in politics. Every person (including women) should be accorded an opportunity to contest in an election and other decision making positions,” added Ng’ambi.

She commended Zomba District Council and CSO in Zomba for allowing the CCJP to implement the newly introduced project in the district

District Commissioner for Zomba Reinghard Chavula commended CCJP for introducing the new project in the district.

Chavula expressed hope that the project will be successful and she believes to see many women parliamentarians in the August House after the parliamentary elections in 2025

CCJP will jointly implement the project with Center for Human Rights Rehabilitation (CHRR) with financial support from UNDP through MESP.