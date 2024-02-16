Leader of Enlightenment Christian Gathering (ECG) and Goshen Farms proprietor Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has asked Malawi Government to support agriculture commercialisation.

Bushiri said this at Goshen Farms in Mchinji when Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale conducted a tour on the farm to appreciate the work that the farm is doing to mechanise and irrigate the farm.

According to Bushiri, he wants to help develop the country’s agriculture sector but that can only be done if there is more support from Government.

He added that the country can end poverty and hunger if Malawians embrace irrigation farming rather than relying too much on rain-fed agriculture which is unpredictable sometimes.

At the 1000-hectarefarm, Bushiri has grown 300 hectares of maize.

Bushiri said that soon after harvesting the maize, he will also focus on irrigation farming so that the farm can harvest twice or thrice a year.

He added that the farm employs 32,000 people and 6000 tons of maize aee at the farm.

In his remarks, Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale commended Goshen Farms for what they are doing saying they are also implementing Malawi’s vision of 2063 in a progressive way in agricultural mechanisation.

“As Government we are happy to see what Bushiri has done here and we are also happy that Malawians have risen to the occasion to address food security issues in the country,” said Kawale.

Kawale said Government will continue engaging commercial farmers like Bushiri to explore changes in policy and regulation that will need to be implemented to support initiatives designed to revamp the agricultural sector.