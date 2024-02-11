A 23-year-old man identified as Isaac John is in police custody in Dowa for allegedly killing his 53-year-old grandfather over land.

Dowa police spokesperson Alice Sitima said the incident occurred on December 30, 2023 in Besera Village, Traditional Authority Msakambewa in the district.

According to Sitima, John together with his sister quarrelled with their grandfather over a piece of land.

She further states that the two stabbed their grandfather in the ear using a piece of wood.

According to Sitima, the sister is currently still at large.