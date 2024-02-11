Police at Jenda have arrested five people on suspicion that they committed various crimes around Jenda in Mzimba and Lundazi in Zambia.

The suspects were arrested through intelligence driven operation the Station had during the night of February 9- 10, this year.

Jenda Police Station spokesperson Sub Inspector Macfarlen Mseteka said the first suspect Patrick Kampira Lungu aged 24 is suspected to have stolen a Sansui plasma Television (110 inch) at Lundazi in Zambia. He is also suspected to have stolen blankets and bed sheets at Jenda.

The first suspect together with Aubrey Shonga 29, were also found with various items suspected to have been stolen. The items include Dell laptop, Tecno spark 3 cell phone, solar panel 15 watts, two solar batteries, an inventor and many other items.

The third suspect, Hennry Nhlane 34, was found with cannabis sativa weighing 40 grams without permit, whilst the fourth and fifth suspects Alibi Yusuf 27, and Lonely Hudson Kaunda 70, were arrested for obstructing police officers and acts intended to cause grievous harm respectively.

All suspects will appear before court after the completion of paperwork.