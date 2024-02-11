Five people have died in Neno district after a Hijet pick-up collided with a Honda FIT along the Balaka – Zalewa M1 Road.

Two passengers also sustained minors injuries due to the crash which occurred at Kandoje in the district.

Neno police station publicist Austin Kamwendo said the driver of the Honda FIT, who was coming from the direction of Zalewa to Kamwamba lost control of his vehicle due to speeding and hit the pick-up which had seven passengers on board.

The driver of the pickup, James Molis, died upon arrival at Lisungwi Community Hospital where he was rushed to.

Four passengers also died in the accident. They have been identified as Janet Gilbert aged 26, Robert Joseph, Chrissy Chikafa aged 41 and Eliza Chimwemwe aged. They were all from Yoyola village under the area of Senior Chief Symon in the district.