Former MAFCO coach Pritchard Mwansa is back at Moyale Barracks Football Club as head Coach.

Mwansa who was attached to Military Training School left Moyale early last season as assistant coach to head struggling Mafco FC.

He replaces Victor Chingoka who is now the second assistant coach.

Former Kamuzu Barracks coach Charles Kamanga now deputizes Mwansa in the new panel.

Gatros Thengo is the new Team Manager while Alfred Chilemba is the kit master.

Goalkeeper Coach is now Wilson Mkandawire, a former Moyale goalkeeper, replacing Davie Chisambi, while Lottie Manda takes over the Team Doctor post replacing Ganizani Mamu.

Moyale Barracks General Secretary Omega Masamba has confirmed the appointment of the new Panel.

In his remarks, Mwansa highlighted some areas to work on and bring positive results.

“I am just a leader but I believe in teamwork and I alone can’t work. It is a matter of sharing ideas and bring positive results on the table, there are some areas to look on and am sure this will happen,” said Mwansa.

Below is the full list

Head Coach: Prichard Mwansa

Asst Coach: Charles Kamanga

2nd Asst: Victor Chingoka

Team Manager: Gatros Thengo

Kit Master: Alfred Chilemba

Keepers Trainer: Wilson Mkandawire Bathe

Team Doctor: Lottie Manda

In related development Dedza Dynamos FC announce the appointment of Andrew Bunya as Head Coach on a two-year contract.