Police in Nkhotakota are keeping in custody a 34-year-old man, identified as Steve Manda, for demanding money and beer from people after claiming that he is a Malawi Defence Force (MDF) officer in the district.

Deputy public relations officer for Nkhotakota police, Chisomo Chuma, said the suspect on Thursday night was demanding money and beer from people around the Nkhotakota trading centre on the pretext that he had the power to do so.

Chuma said some people got suspicious of his acts, which prompted them to tip off police officers about the strange suspect.

Following the receipt of the information, the police arrested Steve and took him to the police station for questioning.

“At the police station, Steve voluntarily admitted having victimised people and that he is not an MDF officer, leading to his arrest”. Said Chuma.

According to Chuma, the suspect will be taken to court soon to answer the charge of impersonating a public officer.

Police in the district have urged community members to report such matters to police to take part in reducing crimes in their areas.

Steve Manda hails from Muwanga Village, in the area of Traditional Authority Mwamlowe in Rumphi district.

By Innocent Chunga