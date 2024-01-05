Football Association of Malawi, in conjunction with the National Youth Football Association, will today hold the Nthanda U14 League national finals at Dedza Stadium in Dedza.

The games will involve select teams from all the four regions (South, East, Center, and North) who will play against each other to identify the best team.

National Youth Football Association General Secretary James Sawengera said the main aim of the national games is to select the best players who will form part of the pioneers of the Luwinga Football Academy to be soon introduced by FAM.

“The FAM Nthanda U14 League was launched in June this year in order to have the boys play in structured football from a tender age so that they get used to the format as they grow.

“We had a total of 18 districts (including the four cities) taking part in the league with each district having 10 participating teams while the cities had 16 participating teams.

“During the Leagues, a team of coaches was selected to scout best talent from across the respective regions, and these are the players that have made it into the regional squads,” said Sawerengera.

The four select teams are made up of 25 players each, and all the players are expected to have a feel of the games. Each team is expected to play three matches.

FAM President Fleetwood Haiya will preside over the event.

Source: FAM