Police at Nkhunga in Nkhotakota have recovered 974 bales of Illovo sugar and have also confiscated K21.5 million cash believed to be proceeds from the sale of 526 bales of sugar that were allegedly stolen by Simama driver Victor Masamba.

The law enforcers have also arrested a businessperson identified as Maxwell Banda aged 35 who allegedly bought at K40 million the 1500 bales of sugar worth K56 million.

The seizure and arrest come over a week after Masamba abandoned an empty truck hours after he had left Illovo Sugar Limited premises in Dwangwa with sugar worth K56 million.

Public Relations Officer for Nkhunga Police Station Sub Inspector Andrew Kamanga said police received a tip off, that on December 22-23, 2023 night, the truck was seen off-loading sugar at Chimwemwe Superette -Kande trading centre in Nkhatabay.

Follow up was made that led to the arrest of Maxwell Banda aged 35, commonly known as Chimwemwe, a well-established businessman at Dwangwa trading centre. Police recovered the stolen sugar, and cash worth 526 bales he had sold already.

It was discovered that Masamba the whole 30 tonnes of sugar at K40,000,000 to the receiver Maxwell Chimwemwe Banda who kept the sugar in his warehouse at Kande in Nkhatabay.

Meanwhile, investigations are still in progress to arrest the driver who is at large.

Maxwell Chimwemwe Banda, will be taken to court soon, to answer a case of receiving stolen property, contrary to section 328 (1) of Penal Code.

He hails from Kanyenda village traditional authority Kanyenda Nkhotakota. Police have since thanked the public for the tip-off and have asked them locate Victor Masamba. Last week, a notice was published in the newspaper offering K10 million for information leading to the arrest of Masamba.