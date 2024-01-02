The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) says Malawian striker Temwa Chawinga is the world top scorer for 2023 with 63 goals for club and country, nine more than the 54 goals scored by Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Chawinga scored 51 goals for Wuhan Jiangda in China and 12 goals for the Malawi National Team.

She won the Golden Boot Award in the Chinese Super League with 30 goals, in the Chinese National Cup with 15 goals and also achieved the same feat in the Chinese FA Cup with six goals.

Chawinga also added 12 goals for her national team at the recent COSAFA tournament in South Africa where she also won the COSAFA Golden Boot.

She has ended the 2023 calendar year with 63 goals in all games she has played, nine more than the male world leading goals corer, Cristiano Ronaldo who has scored 54 goals for club and country. This means she has scored more goals than any player in the world.

On the list of women leading scorers, Veronica Corral of Mexico Pachuca comes second with 39 while Kiana Palacios of Mexico Club America is third with 38 goals.

With Temwa Chawinga and Zambian strikers Racheal Kundananji (34) and Barbra Banda (31 goals), Africa has 3 players in the Top 10, beating CONCACAF and UEFA .

Temwa’s sister Tabitha Chawinga who plays for Paris Saint Germain is 25th on the list of top goalscorers having scored 25 goals for Malawi, Inter Milan in Italy and PSG in France in 2023.