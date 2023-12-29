A 34-year-old man identified as Samson Ngalande has been arrested in Blantyre after Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) technicians found him on an electricity pole tampering with Escom property.

A video shared on social media show two Escom technicians approaching the man as he descends from the pole.

The technicians then demanded an identity cards from the man and another man who was with him. The two men, however, failed to produce the IDs and the video ends with the man who was on the pole escaping the scene.

According to Escom, the incident happened early this week in Ndirande, Blantyre

“The Escom Limited officers George Mtali Phiri and Makuleya Botha got suspicious when they saw Ngalande on top of an electricity pole in Ndirande Township purportedly fixing a fault,” Escom said on its Facebook page.

The company added that after Ngalande escaped, the Escom workers chased after him and caught him.