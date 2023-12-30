The Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate Court sentenced 40-year-old Prophet and founder of Supernatural Embassy Ministry, Christopher Phiri, to 19 years in jail for having sexual activity with his 16-year-old biological daughter whom he accused of seducing him.

According to Mangochi police publicist, Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, during court proceedings, Mangochi Police Station Prosecution Officer Inspector Amos Mwase together with Brenda Khwale, Counsel for Centre for Human Rights, Education, Advice and Assistant and Rehabilitation (CHREAA) told court that Phiri committed the abomination between September to November, 2023, at Kela village under Traditional Authority Mponda in the district.

Tepani Daudi further said it is understood that the victim had been staying with her mother after her parents divorced when she was 2-years old until September this year when her father of the convict requested her to be staying with him.

The court also heard that earlier in November, rumours started speculating that the victim was being forced to perform wife duties and that on November 28, 2023 Police were tipped by members of the community about the incident which prompted them to summon the two separately for interrogations.

During the process, it was discovered that the rumours were true after police found nude pictures and pornographic videos of the two in their mobile phones leading to Phiri’s arrest.

Appearing in court, prophet Phiri who was represented by Counsel Smart khalifa pleaded guilty to two charges of having sexual activity with a child and indecent assault respectively and in mitigation the convict asked for court’s leniency saying he is a first offender. He also blamed his daughter for seducing him.

In submission, the state reminded the court to reflect the seriousness of the crimes committed saying the convict’s behavior was so vile and became a danger to his own child.

Passing sentence, Senior Resident Magistrate Muhammad Chande concurred with the state and cited that the convict’s behavior is contrary to godly behavior and he therefore sentenced him to 19-years for having sexual activity with a minor and 13-years imprisonment with hard labour for indecent assault. All sentences to run concurrently.

Phiri hails from Manjawira village, Traditional Authority Phambala in Ntcheu district.