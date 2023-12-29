The long-awaited MBC Entertainers of the year award ceremony is set to take place tomorrow at BICC in Lilongwe.

Speaking during a press briefing which was conducted at the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation offices in Lilongwe, Director General George Kasakula said Malawians should expect nothing but the best because they want the entertainers to celebrate the day in style

He said that the nomination process was transparent and accountable because everything was system based and handled by the auditors.

“The voting process is still on and people are encouraged to vote for their favorite entertainers of the year. The voting process is through SMS so that everyone should vote including those living in remote areas. We are also asking partners who want to sponsor the event they are most welcome and we are thanking our sponsors for supporting this big event,” he explained.

On his part, Director of Arts in the Ministry of Local Government, Unity and Culture Humphrey Mpondaminga said that the ministry will be part of the event to encourage entertainers who play major role in the country.

Entertainers of the Year award has returned after a break of 18 years. This year’s nominations are in seven categories. The winners will be walking away with prizes such as plots, air tickets, among other things.