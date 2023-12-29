In readiness for the 2025 General Elections, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is now procuring handheld Electoral Management Devices (EMDs) and accompanying software which will be delivered, configured and ready for use by 30 June, 2024.

According to a letter signed by Chief Elections officer Andrew Mpesi, the EMDs will replace the Biometric Voter Registration Kits (BVRKs) which were used in the previous 2019 and 2020 elections and are still being used in MEC by- elections.

“The EMDs will be used in key electoral processes including voter registration, voter transfers, voter verification, candidate nomination and results transmission and management,” reads the statement.

According to Mpesi, this is part of the strategic initiatives it has planned and budgeted funds for. The procurement and all the progresses will go in line with commission’s 2025 General Elections operation plan and calendar.

Registration for 2025 General Elections is planned to start in September 2024 followed by the Elections in the following year.