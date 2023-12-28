A 16-year-old girl Kellness Kajani, who was in form one at Robert laws Secondary School, has hanged herself in a tree near her home at Mqocha in Mzimba after her mother rebuked her over drinking habits on Christmas.

It is reported that on December 25, 2023 Kellness left home in the morning and returned home very late around 23:00 which prompted the mother to advise her that it was not right for her to be indulging in such behaviour at her age.

This did not go well with her and the following morning, she packed her belongings in a bag as if she was going away.

The mother thought the girl was going to her uncle’s house where she usually stays, only to receive sad news that her daughter had commited suicide and was discovered by a passersby hanging under a tree around 18:00 hours.

The matter was reported at Mqocha police unit who visited the crime scene together with medical personnel from Kalikumbi health centre.

Postmortem conducted has revealed that death was due suffocation secondary to hanging.

Police have since advised the youths that when they have misunderstandings with their parents or they have got issues stressing them, it is not wise to commit suicide but rather report at any police station where police officers under victim support unit will assist them with much needed help.

Kellness Kajani hailed from kamangadazi village in the area of Traditional Authority M’mbelwa in Mzimba.