The High Court in Lilongwe says Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president Peter Mutharika’s decision to shift Grezelder Jeffrey Kondwani Nankhumwa, and Cecilia Chazama to other positions in the party did not violate the political rights of the three DPP politicians.

The court has dismissed an application by the three who wanted an injunction against Mutharika’s decision.

Nankhumwa was moved from the position of DPP Vice President for the South to being advisor for DPP leader Mutharika.

Mutharika also appointed Jeffrey as Vice President for the Central after removing her from the position of DPP Secretary General. Chazama used to be DPP director of women before she was re-assigned by Mutharika.

The three were elected to their previous positions at the DPP convention in 2018 but Mutharika argued that the DPP constitution gives him power to re-assign any member of the DPP National Governing Council (NGC) to another position. Mutharika’s spokesperson Shadric Namalomba has also been claiming that three have been promoted to more senior positions than the ones they were holding.

However, Nankhumwa, Chazama and Jeffrey applied for an injunction to stop Mutharika from re-assigning them.

In a ruling which we have seen, High Court judge Howard Pemba ha thrown out the application saying the three have failed to demonstrate that they have a good and arguable claim to the right they seek to protect.

“There is no demonstration of a serious question to be tried as there is no any political right of theirs which has been violated by the 1st defendant’s (Mutharika) decisions of assigning them o different positions from those they were initially holding,” reads the ruling.

In the DPP, there are two camps; one camp led by Nankhumwa and another led by Mutharika. The two are expected to contest for the presidential position at the DPP convention next year.