Florence Shapiro Khimi who is based in Australia has provided a boat to communities in Rumphi East Constituency where the boat will be used as an ambulance for easy access to hospital.

The boat will serve communities from the areas of Msuku-Tcharo to Chisanga and Chiweta in Rumphi South East where she comes from.

The ambulance boat will play a crucial role as a resource for providing swift and efficient emergency medical services, particularly in areas with challenging access due to bad roads.

An uncle to Shapiro Khimbi, McDonald Mwafulirwa, said the family is pleased that their daughter has taken an initiative of saving lives in an area where transport is an issue.

“Our daughter is not rich, but she has taken a step ahead in saving lives of the people, more especially of expectant mothers who would want to deliver in a proper hospital in Livingstonia or the district’s hospital,” he said.

As a registered nurse/midwife, Khimbi recognizes the importance of ensuring pregnant women and under-five children have access to higher medical facilities than Tcharo Health Centre.

Consequently, the boat will assist patients from the aforementioned areas at an affordable fee, to be collectively agreed upon by the community, facilitating the direct transfer of patients and/or funerals from/to Msuku-Mlowe or even to Chiweta and Chitimba, where they can connect with road transport.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Traditional Authority Mwamlowe said Khimbi has done a good job for the community.

“I hear that she will also help the area with another car ambulance that will work hand in hand with this boat. My advice is let’s keep the ambulance safe and maintain its condition,” said Mwamlowe.

Representing the Khimbi family, McDonald Mwafulirwa said the boat does not belong to a person or chief.

“This is for community and the community will be in charge of this boat. She is not doing campaign but the heart she has especially when she see women’s suffering during delivery time touched her to think of this donation,” said Mwafulirwa.

The boat that cost about K4.5 million will operate between Msuku-Tcharo and Mlowe, covering regions under both TA Mwamlowe and Sub TA Chapinduka. TA Mwamlowe encompasses 48 chiefs from Chisanga to Nkhombwa, while Sub TA Chapinduka includes 108 chiefs from Msuku to Chisanga.