Amid increased cases of unsafe abortion amongst girls and women in Malawi, a non-governmental organization, Nyale Institute, has encouraged authorities and relevant stakeholders to review the country’s sexual reproductive laws.

This is according to Nyale Institute’s Executive Director Dr Godfrey Kangaude who made the calls on the sidelines of a revelation that this year, there has been an increase in number of women and girls who sought treatment at a post abortion clinic in Blantyre.

It is being reported that safe motherhood Coordinator for Blantyre District Health Office (DHO) Ellida Bvutula, recently told a stakeholders’ meeting that 849 young women and girls were treated at post abortion clinic in the commercial city this year alone.

The Institute which advocates for sexual and reproductive justice for all, has through Dr Kangaude described the 849 figure as very worrisome hence his calls to relevant authorities to expedite process of reviewing the country’s sexual reproductive laws.

While observing that there are always great hidden facts behind any decision by a woman to terminate her pregnancy, Dr Kangaude further said justice requires that the society should be looking at underlying issues behind girls’ and women’s need for abortion.

However, the Director emphasized that this does not mean that Nyale Institute is promoting or encouraging abortion and said they are only advocating for a conducive legal and policy environment in which every person should be enjoying the right to good sexual and reproductive health.

“Nyale Institute does not counsel anyone to have an abortion, because this is a decision for the girl or woman to make, or for the parents of the girl-child because they hold her best interests at heart. Nyale Institute advocates for a legal and policy environment in which every person has the right to enjoy sexual and reproductive health, in accordance with the obligations of the government under national and international law,” did Kangaude.

He then disclosed that they are now supporting a court case, whereby a 14-year-old girl is asking a question of whether she can access abortion legally if she is raped in reference to section 19(1) (a) and 19(2) of the gender equality act.