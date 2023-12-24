FCB Nyasa Big Bullets’s bid for an unprecedented quadruple of major trophies stayed alive on Sunday afternoon after they beat their cross-town rivals, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers FC, in the semifinal of the Castel Challenge Cup to book a final spot against Silver Strikers next week.

The People’s Team, who successfully retained the TNM Super League and the FDH Bank Cup, are already in the Airtel Top 8 Cup final and faced a side that was fighting for everything as the Castel Cup presented their only realistic chance of winning a trophy in the 2023 season.

But Kalisto Pasuwa’s charges showed them no mercy, and they should have buried them alive in the first half after they created several goal scoring chances, but their finishing was a big disappointment on the day.

The first attempt at goal came from Wisdom Mpinganjira, whose ambitious shot was well saved by Rabson Chiyenda, who returned to the first eleven after missing several games due to an injury.

Soon after that chance, Bullets took over the control of the proceedings and pressed for an early goal, but they kept on missing chance after chance to frustrate the home fans who were already up in the stands.

Patrick Mwaungulu delivered a very dangerous cross into the box that caused havoc amongst Wanderers defenders. But William Thole came to their rescue with a timely save.

Moments later, Mwaungulu was at it again, sending a brilliant cross into the box, but all three Bullets attackers missed from the close range to keep Wanderers into the game.

The opening minutes saw Thole being the busiest of the two shot-stoppers as he was called into action again to deny Mwaungulu from scoring. His long-range effort was successfully saved by the keeper for a cornerkick, which was easily defended by the visitors.

The opposition goalkeeper was once again tested by Maxwell Phodo, and he came out top with yet another important save in the 17th minute of the contest.

Wanderers’s few opportunities came through set pieces as thrice, Stanley Sanudi played all the corners straight at goal, but Chiyenda was very alert with some excellent reflexes.

The hosts took the lead in a brilliant fashion in the 30th minute. Yankho Singo, who has established his place in Pasuwa’s starting eleven in the absence of the injured Frank Willard, won the ball from Mpinganjira before finding Phodo.

The forward just laid it down to Mwaungulu, who released a thunderous shot that took a deflection before beating Thole in the line of duty, 1-0.

The goal energized Bullets as they kept on pushing for another goal, but they couldn’t add more as they lacked the finishing composure in the final third.

Vincent Nyangulu came close to level the scoreline when Gaddie Chirwa made an excellent run to the far right before sending a very dangerous cross into the box. But Vincent Nyangulu saw his goal-bound shot was well blocked by Clyde Senaji for a cornerkick, which was well dealt with by Chiyenda.

Wanderers made a tripple substitution when Mark Harrison introduced Christopher Kumwembe, Francisco Madinga, and Vitumbiko Kumwenda for Mphatso Kamanga, Misheck Botomani and Nyangulu.

Immediately after his introduction, Kumwembe almost pounced on Bullets, but his header was blocked by Senaji inside the six-yard box, and that was all for the half.

In the second half, it only took a minute for Wanderers to level the scoreline. A cross into the box found Kumwembe unmarked, and the former Civil Service United made no mistake to score an acrobatic goal, beating Chiyenda, who was defenseless, 1-1.

At this moment, the match was bound to go to any of the two teams, but Wanderers were more dominant and created spaces in the attacking zones, but Senaji and his defensive partner, Nickson Nyasulu were very alert as they made some crucial interceptions to keep the match on level.

Madinga almost grabbed something out of nothing when his attempted volley missed Chiyenda’s upright with just an inch for a goalkick.

Richard Chimbamba and Ephraim Kondowe replaced Chiyenda and Phodo to try to improve their attacking prowess, but it was Wanderers who kept on pressing and passing at will, but they couldn’t find the back of the net.

Bullets’ realistic chance came in the 68th minute when Mwaungulu played an excellent freekick into the box to Kondowe and Lanjesi Nkhoma, but Thole was on top of his game as he made an important save.

Pasuwa brought in McFallen Mgwira and Hassan Kajoke for Billiat and Nkhoma in the 70th minute.

The substitution of Billiat nearly punished Bullets as Wanderers spotted a huge weakness in the right flank of the hosts and used the route to launch counter-hurricane attacks, which caught Senaji, and Nyasulu off-guard.

Madinga had an opportunity to give his side a lead when he dispossessed Nyasulu inside the defensive zone. But the winger was very slow to react and allowed the defender to regroup with an excellent tackle inside the box.

Moments later, Mpinganjira and Madinga combined well to find Kumwembe in the box. But the forward saw his shot well blocked by Nyasulu for yet another set piece.

With ten minutes left to play, Chirwa made another excellent run to his right before delivering a cross into the box. But Mkonda, who came in for Bakilinho Mwakanyango, missed with the goal wide open as Chimbamba was already beaten in his own penalty box.

Kumwenda was next to miss another opportunity closer to the penalty box when he blasted his effort over the bar.

Pasuwa brought in Yamikani Fodya for Ernest Petro while Richard Chipuwa replaced Thole for Wanderers. This was in readiness for the penalties that would decide the match.

In the shootout, Stanley Sanudi and Kumwenda missed their spot kicks while Kajoke, Fodya, Senaji, and Precious Phiri converted their penalties to send Bullets to another cup final, beating their rivals 4-2.

They will face Silver in on Saturday at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.