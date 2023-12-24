Mighty Mukuru Wanderers have been booted out of the Castel Cup through post-match penalties, which means they have ended the season trophyless.

A goal from Patrick Mwaungulu for Nyasa Big Bullets in the 30th min of the first half yielded a lead until the half time recess. Bullets also took much of the possession in the first half

Wanderers dominated in the second half and an early bicycle kick from the substitute Christopher ‘JakUama’ Kumwembe gave the Nomads the equaliser.

During post-match penalty shootouts, captain Stanley Sanudi and Vitumbiko Kumwenda missed their shots while Francis Nkonda and Peter Cholopi’ shot kissed the backnets of Richard Chimbamba.

Veteran Yamikani Fodya, Hassan Kajoke, Clide Senaji and finalist Precious phiri scored theirs making the game end 2-4 in shoot outs.

In his words, head coach Mark Harrison said his boys were so soft and lacked the desire to win the game.

Head coad for Bullets Kalisto Pasuwa said winning the Castel Cup will be a plus for his team.

“We dropped in the second half and Wanderers were all over us but we managed. My boys believe in themselves,” he said.

Nyasa Big Bullets have already won the FDH Cup and the Super League and are also hoping to win the Airtel Top8 Cup and the 50 million kwacha Castel Cup.