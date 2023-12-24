Malawi has launched Malawi Genomics Surveillance Implementation Plan as a way of addressing healthcare challenges that include lack of tools which often hinder the identification and treatment of diseases.

Genomics possesses the potential to revolutionize public healthcare and positively impact lives globally.

Speaking with reporters, Chief of Health Services -Technical in the Ministry of Health Dr Lillian Chunda said that the plan can provides essential guidance for the implementation genomics surveillance, specifically targeting pathogens with pandemic and epidemic potential in Malawi.

Chunda added that genomics has proven to be a significant game changer globally, offering invaluable insights that inform the public on health response strategies.

“The implementation of this plan will enable Malawi to advance its genomics surveillance research and practice leverage sequencing and surveillance technologies to identify, prevent and control disease outbreaks,” she explained.

On her part , Country Director on Division of Global HIV and TB Center for Global Health Dr Kelsey Mirkovic said that by investing in the genomics research and surveillance Malawi can uncover new insights and aid in the understanding of pathogens epidemic and pandemic potential.

She added that it very exciting and commendable because health issues will be easily traced at the early stages.