Police in Balaka District have arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion that he broke into Balaka District Hospital Data Office and stole three computers and other items valued at K4.8 million.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Balaka Police Station Inspector Gladson M’bumpha says the boy allegedly committed the crime together with his brother.

According to M’bumpha, during the night of December 19 to December 20, 2023, the boy is alleged to have broken into Balaka District Hospital Data Office.

He reportedly stole three desktop computer sets, one fan, three electric extensions, one adapter, printer cables and air conditioner remove control, all valued at K4, 785,000.00.

Upon receipt of the complaint, Balaka Police Station detectives through intelligence gathering went to the ground and positively identified the teenager and his brother (name also withheld) of the same village Mponda in Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka District as the core suspects behind the case.

This led to the arrest of the teenager and when their house was searched, Police recovered three desktop computer sets, fan, printer cables, adapter and one electric extension.

The first boy will appear before court soon to answer a charge of breaking into a building and committing felony therein.

Meanwhile, enquiries are underway to arrest the second suspect who is brother to the first suspect who is currently at large.