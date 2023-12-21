Police have arrested a primary school teacher and his girlfriend in Phalombe for allegedly being found with fake Malawi Kwacha banknotes amounting to K285,000.

Phalombe Police Spokesperson, Jimmy Kapanja has identified the two as Elliot Kapita aged 31 and Agnes Tung’ande aged 25.

The suspects who live in Mulanje were arrested after they deposited K160,000 with an Airtel Money Agent at Phalombe Trade Centre. They were also found with an extra K125,000.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway to trace the source of the counterfeit currency.

Last week, police also arrested a man at Mulomba Trading Centre in the district for allegedly being found in possession of counterfeit Malawian banknotes amounting to K240,000.