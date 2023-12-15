Malawi and France have signed a statement of intent for cooperation which will see the two countries assisting each other in areas of agriculture and food security.

This was disclosed during the signing ceremony of the intent for cooperation between two countries.

In her remarks, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Tembo indicated that the move will improve Malawi’s agriculture sector.

“France is ready to assist Malawi in various sectors, such as Tourism, Mining and Education, as one way of deepening the warm and cordial relations between the two nations,” she said.

On her part, France Minister of State for Development, Francophonie and International Partnership, Chrysoula Zacharopoulous, highlighted that the cordial relationship between Malawi and France will continue to flourish.

The French Minister is on a tour to Francophonie African countries such as Malawi, Zambia and Mozambique to boost bilateral partnership and cooperation.

Zacharopoulous is also expected to meet president Lazarus Chakwera at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.