Days after Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey organised a National Governing Council (NGC) meeting, leader of the party Peter Mutharika has replaced her with Clement Mwale.

This is according to a press statement which has been signed by Mutharika which says Jeffrey has been moved to the position of the party’s vice president for the Central Region.

Mutharika says the party constitution gives him the mandate to assign any National Governing Council member to any position, hence the change which is with immediate effect.

“By virtue of the powers vested in me under Article 10(8) of the DPP Constitution which I quote; “The President shall have power to assign a member of the National Governing Council to any public or political office. Unless otherwise directed by the President, a member so assigned or so appointed, shall cease to hold his original office or to exercise or to perform the functions of that original office in the National Governing Council.”

“I am hereby assigning Hon Grezelder Jeffrey to the position of Vice President Central Region and Hon Dr Clement Mwale to the position of Secretary General General of the Party with immediate effect,” says Mutharika in the statement.

Leadership wrangles continue to haunt the former ruling party which now has two factions, one led by Mutharika and another led by DPP vice president for the South Kondwani Nankhumwa.