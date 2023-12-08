Mighty Mukuru Wanderers have demanded suspension of the Airtel Top 8 Cup and have threatened legal action once again following their no show for their fixture against Silver Strikers in the Airtel Top 8 tournament.

This time, they insist on the nullification of the second-leg results, a 2-0 victory in favor of Silver, after Wanderers abandoned the match.

In a statement endorsed by their legal team, led by David Kanyenda, Mighty Wanderers argue that the game’s results are invalid, citing Article 14 of the tournament rules.

This article outlines the Football Association of Malawi (FAM)’s responsibility to address appeals, especially those that have been duly paid for.

Kanyenda has issued a warning to FAM, threatening legal action in civil courts if they fail to suspend the tournament, citing a lack of consideration for their appeals.

It’s noteworthy that Wanderers failed to appear for their match against Lilongwe-based rivals, contradicting tournament statutes, particularly Article 10.6, which specifies that a team not showing up at the scheduled time will lose 2-0 after a 30-minute waiting period.

Football Administrator Kondi Msungama notes that Wanderers may be guided by misinformation from their legal team.

Sports Analyst Dan Chemis has advocates for the team’s humility to expedite the tournament’s completion.

Wanderers and FAM have been embroiled in legal disputes for the past week, with the Nomads seeking a postponement to investigate referee errors in their first-leg assignment at Lilongwe’s Bingu National Stadium.

Despite the ongoing legal challenges, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets awaits in the finals, while Silver Strikers is set to face MAFCO in the Semi-Finals on December 10th at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

By Romeo Umali