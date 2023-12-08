Secretary General of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Grezelder Jeffrey has said she is always updating the president of the party Peter Mutharika on the developments and all the processes that are underway in preparation for next week’s elective conference in Lilongwe at NRC.

Jeffrey has said this in Lilongwe today during a press briefing.

According to Jeffrey, as Secretary General, she is appealing to those who are looking to contest for seats during the elective conference that they should feel free and start campaigning.

Jeffrey added that there is nothing setting them back in conducting the convention from 15 to 16 December since her camp believes it is within the law.

According to the DPP secretary general, those contesting for party presidency and director positions will need to pay K1 million and K500 thousand Kwacha respectively. She added that two people have already paid their fee.

The press briefing today has come hours after President Peter Mutharika yesterday released a letter removing Grezelder Jeffrey from the secretary general position and assigning her to the position of DPP Vice president for central region over her conduct.

Mutharika has since appointed Dr Clement Mwale to assume Jeffrey’s Position of SG with immediate effect citing he has the power under 10(8) of DPP Constitution.

Jeffrey who was accompanied by the elected chairperson of the elective conference Nicholas Dausi said she has not yet been served with the letter about her removal.

The DPP has been divided into two camps one of which is led by Mutharika and is against the December convention while the other one is led by DPP vice president for the South Kondwani Nankhumwa and is pushing for the convention.