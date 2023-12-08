Mangochi district council has interdicted a primary school teacher on allegations that he sexually abused a standard 8 learner and impregnated her.

A letter signed by Chifundo Chizala that Malawi24 has seen dated 08th December, has identified the teacher as McLloyce Chiingeni from Matamanda Primary school in Kwilembe zone in the district.

The letter signed by Chifundo Chizala for Mangochi District Commissioner stresses that the interdiction for Chiingeni from excising functions of primary school teacher is with immediate effect and on full pay.

The teacher will remain interdicted until the appointment and disciplinary committee makes its decision on the matter. The teacher is also not supposed to move out of the country without notice.