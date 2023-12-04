A 3-year-old girl has died in Kasungu after a panga knife which her father threw at her mother landed on the child’s head.

Police have identified the child as Agnes Banda from the area of Chief Kaphaizi in the district.

According to Kasungu Police Spokesperson, Joseph Kachikho, the 32 year-old father, Chikoti Mzuma picked a quarrel with his wife.

During the fight, the woman escaped from the house to seek refuge at a neighbour’s house.

The man allegedly threw the panga at the woman. However, the weapon landed on the child’s head who was on the back of her mother.

Police have since arrested the father on suspected murder charge and he is expected to appear in court soon.