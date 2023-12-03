Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves are the champions of the 5 million kwacha Aubrey Dimba trophy following a 5-4 win over Kawinga FC on penalties.

Bullets goalkeeper Austin Chirambo was the hero of the day as he saved Kawinga FC’s first penalty.

Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves scored all the five penalties while Kawinga FC missed one penalty through Yasin Chida.

Reacting after the match, Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves heach coach Enosi Chatama was happy with the result, saying the win will assist him to polish up some problems which his charges are facing.

“It is not easy to be the champion three times here in Mchinji and it’s my hope and prayer to win this trophy next year,” said Chatama.

Kawinga head coach Harry Saidi said he will work on errors which his team has made so that the team will continue do better in Chipiku Premier Division.

In his remarks, the owner of the trophy Aubrey Dimba said this year’s trophy was managed well and he thanked all the stakeholders for the support.

“I will continue sponsoring the trophy and people should expect more money next season,” said Dimba.

For being champion, Nyasa Big bullets Reserves have received 1.5 million kwacha while Kawinga have received 800,000 kwacha.

This is the third time for Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves to be the champion of Aubrey Dimba. In their last two wins, Bullets Reserves beat Silver Reserves in the finals.