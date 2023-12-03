…as Blue Eagles are relegated…

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets have won their fifth TNM Super League title in a row as their dominance of the domestic league continues in relentless fashion.

But this time around, they had to do it the hard way as fellow title chasers gave them a run for their money throughout the season.

On the final day, they played out to a 1-all draw at home against Silver Strikers, who vowed to keep on fighting until the last whistle.

The People’s Team came into the game fully aware that a point would be enough to retain the championship. But they were also aware that their opponents would come very hard, but a 1-1 draw was enough to claim yet another title on the trot.

It was an entertaining game, but in the end, they had to share spoils at a fully packed Kamuzu Stadium.

What happened

From the onset, the two teams played a very high pressing game, but the visitors were dominating in the midfield through their playmaker Chimwemwe Idana and Chikondi Kamanga.

Pieter De Jhongh’s charges had their first chance from a Duncan Nyoni’s well taken corner kick which found Idana who saw his goal-bound shot blocked by Clyde Senaji and from the rebound, Patrick Macheso blasted his effort over the crossbar.

At the other end, Phodo forced Pilirani Mapira to make his first save to concede a set piece from which the hosts failed to capitalize.

In the 10th minute, Mwaungulu got the better of Tatenda M’balaka before sending a low pass to Phodo, who was once again denied by Maxwell Paipi, who made an excellent block.

Precious Sambani was the next Bullets player to have a shot at goal, but his weaker effort was easily dealt with by Mapira.

Just after 21 minutes of play, Phodo thought he had finally made a breakthrough, but his powerful shot from Lanjesi Nkhoma’s cross hit the bar when Mapira was already beaten in the line of duty.

The Bankers had their own moment of brilliance when Zebron Kalima released George Chaomba to his right. The former Mighty Tigers forward blasted his effort over the crossbar when he was in a one on one situation with Richard Chimbamba.

Soon after the half-hour mark, Phodo played a fast one on Emmanuel Kaunga who was caught off guard by a long ball from the midfield, but the striker’ volley missed Mapira’s left-hand post with just an inch.

The first half ended goalless.

In the second half, the teams slowed down their tempo, but the midfield battle intensified between the two opposite players.

Idana was the center of attraction with his dangerous passes, but the former Bullets skipper was let down by his side’s failure to capitalize on the dangerous balls he was sending into Bullets’ half.

In the 55th minute, a dangerous ball from Nyoni from a freekick found Idana unmarked, but the midfielder sent his effort over the cross bar.

The deadlock was broken by Bullets in the 58th minute through Patrick Mwaungulu, who tapped in from Ernest Petro’s cross into the box, 1-0.

With the clock fast ticking against the visitors, De Jongh brought in Stain Davie for Kalima to try to improve his attacking prowess while Kondowe replaced Phodo for the hosts.

Two quick chances were created by Bullets within the shortest period of time, but all the efforts went wide to keep the visitors in the game.

The Area 47 based side leveled in the 71st minute through Macheso, who headed home a cross from Idana from a set piece, 1-1.

Bullets were second fiddle in terms of possesion and the midfield battle was completely lost, forcing Pasuwa to bring in Chawanangwa Gumbo and Blessings Mpokera for Singo and Petro to try to regain control of the most important areas in a game of football.

At this moment, the game could have gone to either side, and De Jongh introduced Atusaye Nyondo and Chinsinsi Maonga for Nyoni and Chaomba.

It was Davie who missed a clear chance in the 86th minute when he was set through by Maonga. The striker opted for a goal instead of just laying the ball to Nyondo, who was ready and steady to pounce on Bullets, but he fired wide.

On the other side of the field, Hassan Kajoke, who replaced Nkhoma, won an earial duel and was found in a one on one situation with the shot-stopper, but his ball was well saved by Mapira.

The last minutes saw Idana’s effort at the goal well saved by Chimbamba, and Kondowe was also denied by Mapira to end the game at 1-1.

The result means Bullets have defended the title with 60 points, three points above De Jongh’s side who needed to win the match with more than five goals in order to upset the tables.

This was Pasuwa’s fifth league title and Bullets’ 17th league titles.

The newly crowned champions, who also won the FDH Bank Cup some months ago, have no time to rest as they will now switch their attention to the Castel Challenge Cup Round of 32 match against Soche Social on Tuesday at Kamuzu Stadium.

As for the Bankers, they will face Mighty Mukuru Wanderers in the second leg of the controversial Airtel Top 8 Cup after the Nomads lost their second appeal.

The match will be played at Kamuzu Stadium on Wednesday.

In another match, Peter Kasonga and Mphatso Phillimon scored in each half to inspire Mafco FC to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Blue Eagles at Nankhaka Stadium.

MacDonald Lameck scored in the additional minutes, but it was not enough to save them from being relegated as they finished level on points with Moyale Barracks, but they lost on goal difference.

At Mpira Stadium, Bangwe All Stars hammered Karonga United 3-0 to secure their top eight finish as they moved up to sixth with 42 points.

An own goal from Eric Atsigah and further strikes from Friday Osagie and Kondwani Chilembwe secured a final day victory for Abel Mkandawire’s charges.

At Rumphi Stadium, two goals from Isaiah Nyirenda and Blessings Singini inspired Ekwendeni Hammers to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Dedza Dynamos at Rumphi Stadium.

The visitors scored their consolation goal through Clement Nyondo, who won the Golden Boot with 16 goals.