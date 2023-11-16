Rumphi District Council says the contractor for Rumphi Youth Resource Centre will fix the roof of the centre which has been blown off before the completion of the project.

Director of Planning and Development, Frank Mfune, said this on Wednesday after strong winds blew off a roof of the youth resource centre which is under construction at Rumphi Stadium.

He said since the structure has not yet been handed over by the contractor, all costs of fixing the roof will be borne by him.

“The Council will not cough any extra funds towards fixing of the roof because it’s within the defects period,” he said.

He added that the council will also enhance environment and social management plans by, among others, ensuring that trees planted inside and outside the stadium are well managed until they grow, to mitigate the challenge of strong winds around the area.

Director of Public Works, Elijah Zimba said his team will be on the ground throughout the period of fixing the roof to ensure that the contractor does a permanent job.

The youth resource centre will offer HIV counseling and testing, library services, vocational skills training such as tailoring and welding, among others, to the youth.

It was built with funds from Governance to Enable Service Delivery (GESD) project which is facilitated by National Local Government Finance Committee (NLGFC).

Reported by Manasse Nyirenda