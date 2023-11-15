Three men have been arrested in Dowa after being found with Indian Hemp (Chamba).

The three have been identified as Precious Elisa aged 29, Foster Wilimoti aged 24 and Charles Kanyenga, 36.

Mponela Police public Relations Officer, Sergeant Macpatson Msadala, said the suspects were arrested on the night of November 14, 2023 at Mlengwe Trading Centre.

According to Msadala, detectives from Mponela Police Station were on a vehicle patrol enroute to Kayembe and upon arrival at Mlengwe trading centre, along the Mtiti-Nambuma earth road.

They came across a Toyota Hiace minibus registration number KA 6980, blue in colour with three occupants.

Upon searching, police found 36 bricks of the drug wrapped in black plastic papers in the said motor vehicle.

The three suspects were arrested and they will appear before court soon after analysis of the suspected illicit drug at Chitedze Research Station.

Elisa hails from Masada village in the area of Traditional Authority Kalolo, Wilimoti hails from Mitundu village in the area of Traditional Authority Chiseka, all from Lilongwe district while Kanyenga hails from Mphepozinayi village in the area of Traditional Authority Ganya in Ntcheu district.