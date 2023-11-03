Malawi Police, in a joint act with other stakeholders, have today burned 260 bags of cannabis sativa (chamba) in Lilongwe.

Each of the 260 bags weighed at least 70 kilograms translating to over 18,000 kilograms of the illegal drug.

Lilongwe Police Spokesperson Hastings Chigalu said the exercise follows a High Court order allowing the station to proceed after conclusion of court processes.

Out of the 260 bags destroyed, 240 were confiscated after police stopped a fuel tanker which was loaded with cannabis sativa in February last year.