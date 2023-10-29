All African Conference Sister to Sister in Malawi has trained Catholic sister from ten congregations on leadership for them to ably manage their fellow sisters in their respective congregations.

All African Conference Sisters to Sister which is under Association of Women Religious in Malawi (AWRIM) held the leadership training at Thondwe Pastoral Center in Zomba.

Sisters from Sister of Charity of Ottawa, Servant of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Carmelite Sisters, Franciscan Missionaries of St. Francis of Assis, Sisters of St. Joseph of Mombasa, Teresian Sisters, Carmelite Missionaries, Sisters of Devine Providence, Missionary Sisters of the Immaculate Conception and Congregation of Mother of Mount Carmel attended the training.

All African Conference Sister to Sister, Country Coordinator, Sister Steveria Macloud said the leadership training was relevant to the sisters because they are charged with responsibilities to lead others in their respective stations.

She observed that there was need to build the sisters’ capacity on leadership because some of them were already in positions that needed adequate knowledge on wider range of issues.

During the five day training, the sisters covered topics like; Non violence communication, Overcoming comparison, Catholic social teaching, Religious life in social media, Finding our voice among others.

The Country Coordinator therefore appealed to the sisters to make use of the knowledge gained from the training session so that they should become good leaders among fellow sisters.

“We will offer series of such trainings for three years and we’re targeting those that took perpetual vows and sisters that have served for 25 years in their respective congregations,”; Sister Macloud said.

One of the leadership training participants, Sisters Agnes Moyo from Carmelite Missionaries Congregation said the training was timely and relevant as it has built their capacity to lead in their respective duty stations

She therefore commended All African Conference Sister to Sister for organising the training saying the training has produced effective leadership among the sisters