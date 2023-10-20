The attorney General of Malawi, Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda has underscored the need for the Judiciary to continue upholding pillars of justice in safeguarding the rights of every individual in the country

Chakaka-Nyirenda said this during the Malawi Bench-Bar Symposium held at Bingu International Convention Center (BICC) in Lilongwe.

“The justice system should be accessible, transparent and accountable, innovative, collaborative in the manner the bench and the bar operate, and inclusive as well as responsive to the diverse needs of the society,” said Chakaka-Nyirenda.

The AG added that the judiciary system should use the opportunity presented through the symposium to explore innovative approaches, share best practices and collectively pave way towards a justice delivery system that does not favor a few but a fundamental right accessible to all.

The symposium which was held under the theme ‘Towards an Improved Delivery System’ brought together Lawyers, Judges, the academia and many other stakeholders involved in the justice system in the country.