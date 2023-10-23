Lilongwe City Council (LCC) says it plans to construct a modern market in a bid to reduce street vending in the city.

The Mayor of LCC, His Worship Councillor Richard Banda, made the remarks during a discussion between Civil society Organization Network, Citizen Alliance, Lilongwe Citizen Forum, Vendors association and Lilongwe City Council (LCC) on burning issues affecting the city.

“Processes are underway of constructing a modern market to reduce street vending and create enough market spaces and with the secondment of police officers we are now able to enforce a lot of bylaws within the city,” said the Mayor.

Councilor Banda reiterated that the malpractice of vandalizing Infrastructure is retarding the development of the city hence the need for citizens to stop such tendencies.

He also expressed the city’s commitment to continue working with various stakeholders inorder to deal with challenges the city is facing.