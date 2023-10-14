President Lazarus Chakwera has hailed Malawi Women’s National Football Team for reaching the Cosafa Women’s Championship final.

In a statement, Chakwera has congratulated the Malawi players describing their journey to the final as incredible and their achievement as remarkable.

“Your unwavering dedication and exceptional performance on the field have made he nation proud. Your outstanding display in the tournament is a testament to your hard work, talent, teamwork and resilience. You triumphs have captured the hearts of the Malawians people and indeed the entire world,” says Chakwera.

He has since urged the Scorchers to take their effort and spirit to the final against Zambia on Sunday.

On Friday, Temwa Chawinga scored twice as Malawi came from behind to beat Mozambique 2-1 and set up a final with Zambia.

The Scorchers have won all their games so far at the tournament.