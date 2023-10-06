Police in Mzuzu have arrested 41-year-old Blessings Nyirenda for being found in possession of 17 bags of fake fertilizer.

The suspect was arrested at his warehouse Chicken Littos within Mzuzu city following a tip from well wishers that he was seen repackaging counterfeit fertilizers.

Police have seized 17 bags, 50 kg each, of suspected counterfeit fertilizers which was packed in NPK sacks belonging to Smallholder Farmers Fertilizer Revolving Fund of Malawi.

The suspect will soon appear before court to answer charges of being found with counterfeit products contrary to Malawi Bureau of Standards Act.

Nyirenda hails from Paul Sindani village, traditional authority Mtwalo in Mzimba district.