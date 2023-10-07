FDH Bank Cup holders FCB Nyasa Bullets coach Kallisto Pasuwa wants his charges to pull their weight as the team gears up for the final against Mafco.

The two sides clash at Bingu National Stadium on Sunday with the defending champions still hit by injuries of some key players.

Bullets still have to wait for the return of injured Mike Mkwate, Eric Kaonga, Precious Sambani, Blessings Mpokela, Stanley Billiat, and Alick Lungu.

Pasuwa feels the only way to manage the situation is to ensure all the players registered are utilised to the maximum.

“We need to manage our squad. We have played so many games and we are having so many injuries and we mustn’t be afraid to play anyone who is around in the squad because if we don’t do this, we will end up losing out on,” the Zimbabwean tactician said.

The coach says all the players have to be ready to play their part.

“I expect to play every player on board to play his part. He was registered to play for Bullets, and this is the right time to step up so that we succeed together,” he said.

Bullets are coming from a 1-0 victory over Bangwe All Stars im TNM Super League at Kamuzu Stadium, where they were made to sweat for maximum points.

The match was played just two days after the People’s Team returned from Democratic Republic of Congo, where they lost 4-0 to TP Mazembe to clash out of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 5-0 on aggregate.

Pasuwa observed that his charges were showing signs of fatigue and that he stressed the need to ensure there is a good recovery plan.

“We need as much as we can to be very careful, and the recovery part of it will be priority than the actual training sessions so that we avoid losing more players to injuries,” he said.

Bullets won the 2022 FDH Bank Cup after defeating their reserve side 3-1 at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Source: FAM