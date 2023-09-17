Malawi champions suffered a huge setback in their pursuit of CAF Champions League spot in the Group stages of Africa’s biggest club competition following a 1-0 home defeat to TP Mazembe in the second preliminary round first leg match at Bingu National Stadium on Sunday.

With injuries hitting his squad, Kalisto Pasuwa had to move Gomezgani Chirwa into central defense to partner Clyde Senaji while Precious Phiri played as a right-back.

What happened

From the onset, the hosts made their intentions clear with high-pressing football through Patrick Mwaungulu, Ernest Petro, Lanjesi Nkhoma, and Hassan Kajoke, but they met a very experienced side that was just too good in their defensive zone through Mor Mbaye, Ibrahima Keita, Ntambwe Kalonji and Kevin Mundeko Zatu.

But against the run of play, the visitors took a lead in the 6th minute in unbelievable circumstances.

Through Ngalamule Bato, they launched a stunning counter-hurricane attack and sent a throughball to Cheik Fofana who released a very powerful shot outside the penalty box to beat Richard Chimbamba to his left-hand side into the bottom corner, 1-0.

From there, it was Bullets all over the place, with Kajoke’ cross into the box handled by Mbaye only for the referee, Mohamed Diraneh Guedi from Djibouti, to wave for a play on.

In quick succession, two set pieces were awarded to Bullets, but with their earial advantage, the Congolese giants defended every ball with ease.

Mwaungulu had his moments of magic when he caused havoc to the visitors’ defense but every ball thrown into the penalty box ended up in the hands of goalkeeper Siad Ngusia Baggio who had was a spectator for the majority of the match.

Petro had a very weaker shot well saved by Baggio in the 38th minute, and moments later, Guedi turned down another penalty appeal from Bullets when Kajoke was brought down inside the penalty box.

The remaining minutes of the half saw Bullets camping inside the opposition’ half but they lacked the finishing composure to finally make a breakthrough.

At the other end, Joel Beya nearly doubled the Mazembe’ lead when he connected well from a dangerous cross from Merceil Ngimbi Vumbi after Chimbamba missed the ball completely in his box.

Bullets had another opportunity from a freekick, but Mwaungulu’s delivery was well dealt with by Baggio, who was in complete control of his penalty box, and that was all for the half.

After the recess, Pasuwa brought in Ephraim Kondowe for Henry Kabichi whilst Mamadou Lamine Ndiaye introduced Mukoko Serge Tonombe for Ngimbi Vumbi to try to contain the hosts who moved Mwaungulu into the attacking role in order to improve their attacking prowess.

The visitors created their first cornerkick in the 48th minute, which was well defended by Chimbamba.

Moments later, Baye made an excellent run to the right flank before seeing his cross well blocked by Senaji for their second set piece, which they failed to utilize.

Baye was then substituted for Boubacar Hainikoye in the 57th minute.

At 59th minute, Nkhoma’s excellent cross into the six-yard box was missed by both Kajoke and Kondowe and allowed Mbaye to make a timely clearance.

Bullets kept on pressing from all angles by keeping possession and advancing into the attacking zone, but they lacked the killer punch to unlock the less troubled back four.

From 60th minute to 64th minute, Ndiaye brought in Oussein Soumalia Badamassi for Bato and Augustine Oladapo for Kalonji to try to balance between their defense and the offensive part of it.

Kajoke was also replaced by Anthony Mfune in the 70th minute, but it was the same approach which was more on possesion but less in making serious threat to the opponents who only allowed the hosts to have one shot at goal.

75 minutes on the clock, Mwaungulu was setup by Kondowe but his first touch inside the box let him down as he allowed Mundeko Zatu to recover from his own mistake.

Bullets brought in MacFarlane Mgwira for Nkhoma, with Louis Ameka Autchanga coming in for Kinzumbi.

For the hosts, it was about increasing their attacking prowess in search of the equalizer whilst the visitors were just frustrating their opponents by managing the game to take a lead away from home.

With five minutes left to play, Senaji overlapped and made his way into the offensive zone to find Mfune who was let to setup Kondowe to the right-hand side, allowing Mbaye to win the ball in a very dangerous position.

With four minutes added to the clock, Bullets threw everything upfront to try to force something out of the game but it was never meant to be as Mazembe walked away with the first leg win ahead of the second leg which will be played on the 30th September in Lumumbashi, the home of the Congolese side.