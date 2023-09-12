A 25-year-old university student identified as Kondwani Mukoma has been arrested for creating a Facebook Page bearing the name of former Speaker of Malawi Parliament, Chimunthu Banda, and using the page to get nude images of girls and have sex with some of the girls.

Police have confirmed the arrest of Banda who is a student at Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar).

National Police Publicist, Peter Kalaya, says the suspect created the fake Facebook account and was claiming to be Chimunthu, the former speaker of Parliament.

Using the Facebook Page, Kamuna claimed to be Chimunthu and was telling the girls to have a relationship with his nephew who happened to be Kamuna himself.

This way, he got nude images of girls which he used to blackmail the girls. He also managed to sleep with some girls who thought he was indeed Banda’s nephew.

Mukoma has been arrested by the cybercrim unit of the Malawi Police and is expected to appear in court soon to answer charges which include personification and spamming.