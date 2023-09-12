The family of 10-year-old Ellen Chawanda has demanded compensation from a security company over the death of the girl who was attacked by a security dog.

The incident happened at Crossroads complex in Lilongwe in July this year.

Ellen was with her elder sister coming from Maula Prison where they went to visit a relative. While walking at the, Ellen was attacked by the dog.

Lilongwe Police spokesperson Hastings Chigalu said the dog escaped from its handler, a guard for Safeguard Security Services, and had no mouth muzzle.

Lawyer for the family lawyer Gift Katundu has told Zodiak Online that they are demanding compensation from the owners of the complex and the security company.

According to Katundu, the compensation is for loss of life and loss of dependence. He added that child’s elder sister is also suing the security company for nervous shock she suffered at the sight of the incident.

Katundu further said that their aim is to ensure justice prevails in the matter.