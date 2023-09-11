MultiChoice Africa Holdings says the resumption of DStv services depends on the outcome of a judicial dispute between MultiChoice Malawi and Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra).

The statement contradicts claims which Macra made last week that MultiChoice would resume its services by Friday last week.

In a statement today, Multichoice Africa Holdings has not committed to resume its services in Malawi for now.

“The potential return of DStv in Malawi is now dependent on the outcome of the judicial between MultiChoice Malawi and Macra. The matter has been heard in court and is pending judgement,” reads part of the statement released today.

MultiChoice Africa Holdings terminated DStv services in Malawi last month after a pricing row with Macra.

The dispute started after MultiChoice raised DStv tariffs in July this year. The regulator argues that MultiChoice should not raise DStv tariffs without consulting Macra.