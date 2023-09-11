Celebrated Hip-Hop artist from Malawi, Toast, teams up with his close colleague, FrvrTwosday, to deliver a new hit for the summer titled “Viola”.

Coming through as a follow-up from his last release, “Ring Ring”, the new single “Viola” shows Toast’s continued growth as an artist, and his aspiring attitude to do better and lift the game forward in Malawi. While marrying together with a strong fan base behind him, he continues to develop, finding new avenues to circulate and showcase his true artistic nature for being more than just a rapper, but as a musician in whole.

“Viola”, officially dropped on the 8th of September of Toast’s birthday, and serves as a gift to the fans for their continued follower-ship and support over the years through the rapper’s career in Malawi.

The song basically tackles the growing relationship between lovers and their expression of interest in each other to the levels that they would go to be together.

“I feel like this song for me it’s more of growth and realization that you can create anything you want as long as you’re an artist. So its actually me learning through the process of me creating craft as well by the experimentation of different genres apart from Trap and Rap,” Toast said.

“I’ll be bouncing between AfroPop, Trap and Rap this time around just to keep the people entertained.”

Collaborating with FrvrTwosday on this new link therefore creates a new a different ambiance and vibe for the listeners as far as Toast’s music is concerned in Malawi. FrvrTwosday brings his own flare and natural style to the sound, while Toast’s stays clear within his own melodic bag bringing in nothing, but good flows and lyrics to carry the beat that delivers off with a catchy vibe.

The music video was directed, and shot by Toast and Seany Films. The song was produced, mixed and mastered by ChuxTpa$ePlan and Cornell Beats.

Check out Toast featuring FrvrTwosday “Viola” official music video!