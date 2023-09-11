A 39-year-old clinician at Mulanje District Hospital has died after overdosing on drugs, police say.

Mulanje Police spokesperson, Sergeant Innocent Moses told the local media that the clinician identified as Reagan Dulani, was found dead in his bedroom at Chitakale on Sunday, 10th September, 2023.

The spokesperson said on Saturday, Dulani did not take both lunch and supper which his sister prepared and this prompted his sister to force open the bedroom door on Sunday, but only to find him dead.

Police confirmed that postmortem results have shown that Dulani who was a well known drug addict, died of drug intoxication.

It has also been reported that the deceased used to inject himself with intoxicating drugs and that he was discovered dead with syringes and bottles of the drugs on his bed.

Reagan Dulani, aged 39, has been laid to rest on Monday, 11th September, 2023 at Chitakale in Mulanje district.