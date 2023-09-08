President Lazarus Chakwera says the establishment of Linga Irrigation Scheme in Nkhata-Bay district is key to ensuring food security throughout the year in the country.

He said this when he was addressing farmers at Linga Irrigation Scheme site in Nkhata-Bay district.

Chakwera said the Linga Irrigation Scheme is vital in ensuring food security throughout the year while conserving the environment.

“The establishment of the Linga Irrigation Scheme is key to ensuring that people in Nkhatabay district have food throughout the year whilst at the same time, conserving the environment,” he said.

He also highlighted that the project has been helpful in providing an alternative for farmers that they do not only depend on rains but they can plant crops and harvest several times in a year.

“The project of mega farms will ensure that farmers earn more each year. I am glad to hear that farmers can earn K500 million from this project, that is very inspiring. This will ensure that the country is food secure,” he added.

President for Linga Association, Anderson Manda, appreciated the results of the project as before its establishment farmers struggled irrigating a big land.

“When government established this project, we were overjoyed as it meant that we could now harvest more with little manpower,” he said.

He also highlighted that Linga Irrigation Scheme has 1000 hectares, of which they manage to put pies to pump water from the ground on 450 hectares.