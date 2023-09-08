Malawi Police have arrested three people for breaking into a CCAP reverend’s house where they stole TV worth over K600,000.

The three are Nickson Chinguwo, 35, James Lipande, 40, and Christopher Diness, 24.

According to Limbe Police spokesperson Aubrey Singanyama, during the night of September 05, 2023, the three suspects broke into the Blantyre Synod Reverend’s house through the window.

Upon entry into the house, the suspects managed to go away with a Television screen worth six hundred and eighty five thousand Kwacha.

Limbe Police commenced investigations into the matter after a report was made and managed to arrest the trio.

A thorough search was made into the suspects’ homes and various properties suspected to have been stolen including television screens and kitchen utensils were recovered from them.

The trio is currently under police custody pending court appearance.

Nickson Chinguwo is from Sikoti village in Mulanje district whilst James Lipande hails from Madulira village in the area of Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre district and Christopher Diness comes from Kanyumbayaka village, Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka district.